Miguel Berchelt retains title with fourth-round stoppage of Jason Sosa

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘El Alacrán’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) retained his world championship for the sixth time with a fourth-round stoppage of game challenger Jason Sosa 22-4-4 (16) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Mexican was in control throughout the bout, dropping Sosa twice in round two before punishing him with big shots to close out the round.

Berchelt continued the carnage, flooring Sosa again in the fourth frame before battering him into submission.

The official time of the stoppage was 2:56.

“It was a great performance. I want to congratulate Jason,” Berchelt said after the fight.

“He came to put on a great fight, and I have a lot of love for him. I want to wait until [Oscar] Valdez fights on November 30. If he wants this belt, come and get it!”

Former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 26-0 (20) is that number one contender to Berchelt’s WBC 130-pound title.

Sosa was magnanimous in defeat.

“He’s a great champion. He’s defended it six times. He has serious power,” he said.

