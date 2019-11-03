Ryan Garcia wants Jorge Linares, Luke Campbell

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweight contender Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 19-0 (16) has revealed his future plans after knocking out ‘Ruthless’ Romero Duno 21-2 (16) in 98 seconds on the lead-up bout to the WBO light heavyweight title fight between champion Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev and middleweight challenger Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

“We trained hard, me and Canelo,” said Garcia. “Many said I wasn’t ready. I know it was only one round but thank God for getting me through this.

“I wanted to showcase but he came right at me like Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns. He came at me and I brought it out.”

The 21-year-old Californian has his sights set on Jorge Linares or Luke Campbell next.

“I want to fight Linares next or Luke Campbell next,” said Garcia.

“I’m moving at my pace. [Devin Haney] is not going to happen in 2020. It likely happens in 2021. I will be honest. I won’t paint a pretty picture and promise you fights.”

The undefeated Haney 23-0 (15), who was elevated from interim WBC 135-pound titlest to full champion over the weekend, is a rising star of the division.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya added: “This young man will continue to improve. This fight tonight was a testament of his work, ability and desire to be great.”

