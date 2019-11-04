Callum Smith challenges Canelo Alvarez to prove he’s the best at 168-pounds

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 26-0 (19) has issued a challenge to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (36) following the Mexican superstar’s knockout win over reigning WBO heavyweight champion Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev 34-4-1 (29) in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Brit has warned Alvarez that if wants to compete at 168-pounds, he will need to beat him to be considered the number one fighter in the division.

“I think he will come down, whether he goes back to 160 or 168, I’ve no idea,” Smith told Sky Sports.

“I’ve seen an interview, saying he’d consider cruiserweight. I don’t know, but if he comes to 168, I believe I’m the No 1 in that division, so he’ll have to come and beat me to take that place.

“But I’m not going to waste my career waiting for a fight that might never happen. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, there’s still plenty of other big fights.”

Smith is scheduled to defend his world title against John Ryder 28-4 (16) at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on November 23.

“He’s had a career of ups and downs, and he’s probably on the biggest up of his career now,” said Smith.

“He’s coming off a few good wins in fights where he’s probably the underdog, and he’s managed to pull it off, so his tail is up so to speak, but I’m in very good form myself.

“I feel I’m in the form of my career. Now I’m ranked No 1 in the world for a reason and I just feel the best version of me beats any version of John Ryder, even if he’s at 100 per cent.

“It’s more just focusing on myself and I believe the best version of me beats any super-middleweight in the world. As long as I turn up, then I should be a little bit too good for John.”

