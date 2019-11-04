Liam Paro ready for Josh Taylor, Jose Ramirez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Junior welterweight contender Liam ‘The Prodigy’ Paro 17-0 (11) is ready to take on world titleholders Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez, according to his trainer Alfie Di Carlo.

IBF and WBA champion Taylor 16-0 (12) turned back the challenge of previously undefeated American Regis Prograis 24-1 (20) with a 12-round majority decision victory to win the World Boxing Super Series in London on October 26.

Ramirez 25-0 (17) added the WBO strap to his WBC title with a sixth round TKO over Maurice Hooker 26-1-3 (17) in Texas in July.

The 23-year-old Australian southpaw, who is ranked WBO number two and IBF number three, returns to the ring on Friday against South Korea’s Hwang Kil Kim 11-1 (5) over 10 rounds at the Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane, Australia.

“Liam’s opponent Hwang Kil Kim is the current WBA Asia champion,” Di Carlo said to Fightnews. “He is a strong fighter from South Korea who brings a lot of willingness and aggression to the ring.

“I have prepared Liam accordingly and are ready for a stern test over 10 rounds. Hwang’s most recent win was a 12-round decision over a very fancied undefeated southpaw fighter from Uzbekistan.”

Di Carlo praised both Taylor and Prograis but insisted his charge has the tools to exploit holes in their game.

“I watched the Taylor vs Prograis fight and like most people really loved the fight. Both fighters left it all in the ring and showed the world how good they are,” he continued.

“I am confident Liam would not look out of place in the ring against both boys and is capable of beating them when given the opportunity.

“Stylistically, I think Prograis is the more suited fight to Liam, but I can see openings in Taylor as well that could be exposed. But I can’t take anything away from both those guys – they are champions who gave it all and boxing is the winner.

“Taylor was a deserved winner and I think a slightly higher work rate was the difference in the end.”

