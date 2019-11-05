Blair ‘The Flair’ Cobbs Goes From Homeless to Belt Holder

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Boxer Blair Cobbs has one of the most amazing back stories in the boxing game.

Cobbs has gone from a kid living with his father in a Beverly Hills mansion. To being on the run from the FBI after his father survived a single-pilot plane crash with millions of dollars worth of cocaine on board.

Cobbs spent time living in Mexico, where he laced up boxing gloves for the first time in his life. To landing in the rough inner-city streets of Philadelphia homeless and searching for meaning to life.

Through all the trials and tribulations of life Cobbs created “The Flair” persona to accompany an effective flashy boxing style that’s making the pugilist community pay attention.

Saturday on the Canelo-Kovalev undercard Cobbs had the biggest fight of his career, a win over Carlos Ortiz Cervantes. With the win “The Flair” improves to (13-0-1) and now has a win on on the DAZN undercard under his belt.

Cobbs, who’s a huge pro wrestling fan even caught the eye of Triple H with his “post fight promo”. Cobbs also caught the eye of Bryan Salmond and earned a feature interview on Sports Night.

