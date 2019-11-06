Juan Manuel Marquez assess the careers of Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former multi-division world champion Juan Manuel Marquez has opened up about his opinion on former foes Manny Pacquaio and Floyd Mayweather while also offer some advice to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The 46-year-old Mexican legend fought Pacquiao four times between 2004 and 2012, going 1-2-1 and knocking out the Filipino southpaw in six rounds in their final encounter seven years ago.

In 2009, Marquez gave up four pounds and was widely outpointed by Mayweather over 12 rounds in a welterweight clash in Las Vegas.

“Mayweather is a great fighter. A different fighter. I think Manny Pacquiao has the power, speed, everything,” Marquez said to EsNews.

In regard to a Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch, Marquez can only seeing a second fight as a repeat of the first encounter that the American won on points.

“I don’t know. I don’t like the fight. What’s gonna happen again? The same thing! The same thing (with) the first fight,” Marquez said.

Despite the result of the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, Marquez was non-committal on who the better is.

“Boxing is a business. People say it’s a business but you need to have honour, pride, everything,” Marquez said.

“Maybe more division (titleholder) fighters.”

As for whether Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest Mexican fighters of all time following his 11th round knockout of WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev on the weekend, Marquez said the 29-year-old superstar still has more to achieve.

“Not yet. He needs opponents with great names. He needs to prove everything on the ring,” Marquez said.

“Kovalev is a good fighter but Kovalev is going down in his career.”

