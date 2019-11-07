Billy Joe Saunders wants Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 28-0 (13) says he will be targeting Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin after his US debut this Saturday.

The 30-year-old British southpaw will make the maiden defence of his 168-pound strap against undefeated Argentinean Marcelo Esteban Coceres 28-0-1 (15) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on the undercard of the rematch between YouTube stars KSI and Paul Logan.

World middleweight champion Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) is coming off an impressive 11th round knockout of Sergey Kovalev 34-4-1 (29) to claim the WBO light heavyweight title in Las Vegas last Saturday.

Last month Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) had a tougher than expected outing against Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10), eventually winning a close 12-round points decision in New York.

Saunders, who previously held the WBO middleweight belt, knows he needs to impress in his first fight on American soil if he wants to force a showdown with either Alvarez or Golovkin.

“I need to showcase some skills in America, no one really knows me here but you will do after Saturday night,” Saunders said at Thursday’s press conference.

“No disrespect to my opponent, I’m here to put a showcase on to show how levels are made.

“I’m after Canelo, Golovkin, all the big names, they’ve been hiding too long. I’m a two-weight champion and I’m really hoping to put on good performance for the American crowd.

“I hope you enjoy your night, some good fights, some super talent on the show and a couple of YouTubers.”

