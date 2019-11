MTKFightNight At York Hall – Weights & Running Order

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

DOORS OPEN – 4pm GMT

FIRST BELL – 4.40pm GMT

Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)

See Also

Bout 1

Lightweight, 4 Rounds

FRANK ARNOLD (ENG, 9st 4lb 8oz) vs. JOSE AGUILAR (NIC, 9st 4lb)

Bout 2

Heavyweight, 4 Rounds

GEORGE FOX (ENG, 18st 3lb) vs. A KUBIAK (POL, 16st 4lb)

Bout 3

Light-heavyweight, 6 Rounds

DAN AZEEZ (ENG) vs. EDGARS SNIEDZE (LAT)

Bout 4

Welterweight, 6 Rounds

LIAM WELLS (ENG, 11st 1lb) vs. OHIO KAIN IREMIREN (ENG, 11st)

Bout 5

Super-lightweight, 4 rounds

AARON PROSPERE (ENG) vs. IBRAR RIYAZ (ENG)

Bout 6

Super-welterweight, 4 rounds

JACK MARTIN, (ENG) vs. ZYGIMANTAS BUTKEVICIUS (LIT)

Bout 7

Southern Area super-lightweight title, 10 rounds

DANIEL EGBUNIKE (ENG, 9st 13lb 4oz) vs. BILLY ALLINGTON (ENG, 9st 13lb 2oz)

ESPN+ broadcasts begin 8pm GMT

Bout 8

WBC super-lightweight final eliminator, 10 rounds

CHANTELLE CAMERON (ENG, 9st 13lb 5oz) vs. ANAHI ESTER SANCHEZ (ARG, 9st 11lb 2oz)

Bout 9

WBO European lightweight title – 10 rounds

LIAM WALSH (ENG, 9st 8lb 8oz) vs. MAXI HUGHES (ENG, 9st 9lb)

Bout 10

Welterweight, 10 rounds

MICHAEL McKINSON (ENG, 10st 6lb 2oz) vs. LUIS ALBERTO VERON (ARG, 10st 4lb 7oz)

Bout 11

WBO European middleweight title, 10 rounds

DANNY DIGNUM (ENG, 11st 5lb 1oz) vs. CONRAD CUMMINGS (IRE, 11st 5lb 6oz)

Bout 12

Welterweight title, 4 rounds

ALEX BELLINGHAM (ENG, 10st 8lb 4oz) vs. CARL TURNEY (IRE, 10st 10lb)

ABOUT MTK GLOBAL

MTK Global is the world’s foremost fighter management company. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, it was founded in September 2012 by two-time European boxing champion, Matthew Macklin.

MTK Global delivers a wide range of support and services including career development, legal, media, endorsements and sponsorships to more than a hundred professional fighters. It provides boxing shows, events and training gyms in various locations worldwide: Marbella, Spain, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, United Kingdom, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sta. Catarina, Brasil and Sydney, Australia.

Read more articles about: danny dignum

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.