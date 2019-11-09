TwitterFacebook

Weights, Running Order And Images From Today’s KSI v Logan Paul II Weigh-In

9 November 2019
unnamed(1)
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

FIRST BELL – 3.25pm (all times local)

6 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Reshat Mati 148.4 lbs vs Cody Peterson 148.6 lbs
Staten Island, New York Liberty, Missouri

FROM 4pm

See Also

12 x 3 mins WBA Gold and NABF Super-Bantamweight championships
Ronny Rios 120.6 lbs vs Hugo Berrio 121.6 lbs
Santa Ana, California Santa Marta, Colombia

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
Diego Pacheco 167.2 lbs vs Aaron Casper 166.6 lbs
Los Angeles, California Augusta, Georgia

Followed by

4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
Josh Brueckner 192.2 lbs vs Tyler Smith 199.4 lbs
Clinton, Michigan Huntington Beach, California

FROM 6.00pm

12 x 3 mins WBO World Super-Middleweight championship
Billy Joe Saunders 167.4 lbs vs Marcelo Coceres 168 lbs
Hatfield, England San Jorge, Argentina

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC World Lightweight title
Devin Haney 135 lbs vs Alfredo Santiago-Alvarez 135 lbs
Las Vegas, Nevada Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest
Logan Paul 199.4 lbs vs KSI 193.2 lbs
Los Angeles, California Watford, England

Float

4 / 6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
Nikita Ababiy 160.6 lbs vs Jonathan Batista 163.6 lbs
Brooklyn, New York San Pedro de Macoris, D.R.

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US