Weights, Running Order And Images From Today’s KSI v Logan Paul II Weigh-In
FIRST BELL – 3.25pm (all times local)
6 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Reshat Mati 148.4 lbs vs Cody Peterson 148.6 lbs
Staten Island, New York Liberty, Missouri
FROM 4pm
12 x 3 mins WBA Gold and NABF Super-Bantamweight championships
Ronny Rios 120.6 lbs vs Hugo Berrio 121.6 lbs
Santa Ana, California Santa Marta, Colombia
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
Diego Pacheco 167.2 lbs vs Aaron Casper 166.6 lbs
Los Angeles, California Augusta, Georgia
Followed by
4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
Josh Brueckner 192.2 lbs vs Tyler Smith 199.4 lbs
Clinton, Michigan Huntington Beach, California
FROM 6.00pm
12 x 3 mins WBO World Super-Middleweight championship
Billy Joe Saunders 167.4 lbs vs Marcelo Coceres 168 lbs
Hatfield, England San Jorge, Argentina
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBC World Lightweight title
Devin Haney 135 lbs vs Alfredo Santiago-Alvarez 135 lbs
Las Vegas, Nevada Fajardo, Puerto Rico
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest
Logan Paul 199.4 lbs vs KSI 193.2 lbs
Los Angeles, California Watford, England
Float
4 / 6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
Nikita Ababiy 160.6 lbs vs Jonathan Batista 163.6 lbs
Brooklyn, New York San Pedro de Macoris, D.R.
