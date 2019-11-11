33rd annual Ring 8 Holiday Event & Awards Ceremony Dec. 8 in New York
The 33rd annual Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony will be held Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), December 8, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.
Ring 8 has announced its 2019 award winners (see complete list below), headlined by Fighter of the Decade Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (37-1-1, 27 KOs), of Brooklyn by way of Puerto Rico; undefeated heavyweight contender (Fighter of the Year) Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs), of Brooklyn by way of Poland; Legend Award winners three-time, three-division world champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley (43-19,1 27 KOs), of Bronx, and two-time, two-division world champion Junior “Poison” Jones (50-6, 28 KOs), of Brooklyn; and two-time world heavyweight champion “Terrible” Tim Witherspoon (55-13-1, 28 KOs), of Philadelphia, the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award winner.
2019 RING 8 Award Winners
Fighter of the Decade: Amanda Serrano
Fighter of the Year: Adam Kownacki
Legends Award: Iran Barkley & Junior Jones,
Muhammad Ali Humanitarian: Tim Witherspoon
Sam Kellerman Media Award: Gerry Cooney & Randy Gordon
Long & Meritorious Service: Daryl Peoples
Uncrowned Champion: John Capobianco
Prospect of the Year: Left “2 Gunz” Gonzalez
Member of the Year: James Monteverde
NYS Official of the Year: Waleska Roldan
Trainer of the Year: Scott Lopeck
Manager of the Year: Keith Connolly
Community Service Award: Michael Corleone
Amateur of the Year: Nisa Rodriguez
Amateur Official of the Year: Michael “Biggie” O’Conner
Good Guy Award: Peter Frutkoff
The famous Jack Johnson Exhibit will be on display, Gerry Cooney will conducted a book signing and special guests will also be on hand.
David Diamante will once again serve as the event’s Master of Ceremonies.
Tickets are $125.00 include a complete brunch with cocktail hour upon entry, followed by seating at the awards ceremony, dinner and dessert, and top-shelf open bar throughout the afternoon. There will also be a silent auction of boxing memorabilia. This event is expected to sell-out and everybody is urged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to secure favorable seating. Donations of any denomination are welcome for those unable to attend the festivities.
Program ads are available for Back Cover ($500.00), Inside Front or Back Cover ($400.00), Full Page ($200.00), Half-Page ($100.00), and Quarter-Page ($60.00). The deadline for all ads is November 24, 2019. All checks for tickets or journal ads should be payable to Ring 8 (credit cards are acceptable). Checks and journal ads should be mailed to Ring 8, P.O. Box 89, Massapequa Park, NY 11762
For additional information about Ring 8 or its annual Holiday Events and Awards Ceremony, contact Ring 8 president Charflie Norkus (516.781.3065 or Bob Duffy (516.313.2304), or go online to www.Ring8ny.com for more information.
Russo’s On The Bay is located at 162-45 Crossbay Blvd. in Howard Beach (718.843.5055).
Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.