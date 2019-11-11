Amir Khan reveals career earnings, speaks on Errol Spence crash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan 34-5 (21) has refused to rule out a future fight with IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence 26-0 (21) while labelling the car crash that sidelined the American as “crazy”.

Spence escaped a high-speed single vehicle accident last month when he rolled his Ferrari and was ejected from the car but amazingly suffered only minimal facial damage from the crash.

“That’s crazy. Errol is a great fighter. I just feel so bad for him because he was top of boxing at that time,” Khan told World Boxing News.

See Also

“With that happening it’s so sad to see that from a guy in the prime of his career that he suffered that accident.

“Is he going to be the same when he comes back? How long is he going to be out for? This is the time where he really should have been active and fought the best.

“I think it’s going to push him back a little now.”

Khan refused to rule out a fight with Spence, 29, in the future.

“I’ve never shied away from any fight. I’ve never turned down any fight, so that’s another reason why the fight could happen,” the 32-year-old British veteran said.

“These are big fights out there. I’m in a really fortunate position that being pro for like twelve, maybe thirteen years, that my name is called out by the best. My name is still being associated with the best.”

Khan insists he’s not in the game for money but glory, revealing he has made £60 million from his professional fighting career.

“I never want to be in that position where I ever have to work again or chase money or chase another big fight again.

“Firstly, I’m in a position wherein this game of boxing I’ve walked away with about £60 million already. I’ve made a lot of money in the game.

“I want to make sure I invest it for my family, for my future. God forbid anything happens to me tomorrow, me or my family is going to be safe.”

Read more articles about: Amir Khan, Errol Spence

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.