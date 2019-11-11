Daniel Dubois announces Kyotaro Fujimoto fight, wants world title shot in 2020

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 13-0 (12) will face Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto 21-1 (13) at the Copper Box Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Hackney Wick, London on December 21 ahead of a planned world title shot in 2020.

The 22-year-old Dubois, who has already scored four straight knockouts in impressive fashion in 2019, is keen to keep his knockout streak alive.

“Fujimoto has a good rating and is a great stepping stone on my path to the top,” said Dubois.

See Also

“He will have his own ambitions and I know he was rumoured before to be considered for a fight with Anthony Joshua, but I will be knocking that ambition out of him on December 21 when I knock him out.”

Dubois, who fights out of London’s Peacock Gym, knocked out Nathan Gorman in five rounds at London’s O2 Arena in July to claim the vacant British title before taking out previously undefeated Ghanaian Ebenezer Tetteh in under a round at the Royal Albert Hall in London two months later.

Promoter Frank Warren is confident his big-hitting charge will be ready for the best in the division in the new year.

“It has been a big year for Daniel and the combined record of his last three opponents stood at 49-1. Daniel completed his work in under 10 full rounds of action,” Warren said.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.