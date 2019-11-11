Dillian Whyte set to return on Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua undercard

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed heavyweight Dillian Whyte 26-1 (18) will return to action on undercard of the Andy Ruiz Jr versus Anthony Joshua world title rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Whyte’s career has been in limbo following a failed drugs test in the lead up to his thrilling 12-round win on points over Oscar Rivas in London in July for the interim WBC title.

He was provisionally suspended following the bout but is now cleared to fight, however the WBC has stripped him of his interim title.

See Also

The 31-year-old Londoner has been drafted in to replace the Jono Carroll versus Scott Quigg fight after Quigg suffered an elbow injury and was forced to withdraw from the fight.

When asked at the KSI versus Logan Paul II he was promoting who the Brixton bomber would face, Hearn replied: “Not sure yet. It’s not going to be a top five-ten guy.

“But it will be a good fight. We’re working it out.”

Victory is Saudi Arabia will provide a crucial springboard to getting Whyte’s career back on track.

Whyte holds a victory over Joshua in the amateurs and the pair met early on in their professional careers with Joshua reversing the result via seventh-round knockout.

Joshua will be attempting to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles he lost to Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York in June when he was dropped four times before being stopped in the seventh frame.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.