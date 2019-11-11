Tommy Frank will move down to flyweight for IBO title shot

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Currently a two-belt champion at super flyweight, Sheffield’s Tommy Frank will move down to flyweight for his next fight in an attempt to win the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Inter-Continental Title against Mexico’s Martin Tecuapetla.

Tommy will co-headline again in his home city at the Ponds Forge Arena, live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64), having previously won the Commonwealth and World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver Super Flyweight Titles at the same venue.

The 26-year-old picked up the WBC belt in his last fight, in September, against Thailand’s Aran Dipaen. In an entertaining and torrid 12-rounder, Frank showed his character to come out on top after a split-decision verdict, moving his record onto 12-0 (3).

The huge Sheffield United fan will get another tough test this time around against the experienced Tecuapetla, 15-11-4 (10). The Mexico City native has knocked out 10 opponents, only been stopped twice in 11 career defeats, and fought for the IBF World Light Flyweight belt in 2016, losing a split decision verdict in Japan. The 29-year-old also went the distance with former world flyweight champion, Cristofer Rosales, as recently as 2017.

Looking forward to the challenge, Tommy says the move down in weight will suit him, and is leaving his options open for the future.

Co-headlining alongside Tommy, will be Barnsley’s Josh Wale, 29-11-2 (14). The former British Bantamweight champion, and European Title challenger, is now campaigning at 9st and will face Ghana’s Felix Williams for the IBO International Featherweight crown. All-action Wale could have his hands full with Williams. From the city of Accra, the African has lost just once in 28 fights, and KO’d 20 of his opponents.

“For my last fight, I worked with a nutritionist for the first ever time, Lee Rickards, the Sheffield United first team nutritionist,” explained Tommy, “and the difference was absolutely unbelievable. I made weight better than I ever did before.

“My last fight wasn’t my best performance at all though, I did have a bit of an off-night, but ultimately my fitness got me through. If I hadn’t done the weight as well, then it would probably have caught up with me towards the end of that fight. I knew I had to grit my teeth and have a strong finish in the fight, and that’s exactly what I did.

“I asked Lee, if the right opportunity came along, whether he could help me make flyweight, and he said he could. Then Dennis Hobson and Steve Crump got me this title shot down at the lower weight, so I’m taking it.

“For the future, I could fight at either weight. I’ve competed at super flyweight my whole career, and won three titles, but think I’ll be even stronger at flyweight. I hit hard at super flyweight, so will pack even more of a punch at this new weight. The plan will be to see what opportunities present themselves in the future, and then get the biggest fights.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with JJ Crump, present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on November 29. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Barnsley’s Josh Wale.

Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali, and Sheffield’s Nicolie Campbell, Sufyaan Ahmed, Perry Howe and Kane Salvin.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

The show will be televised live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64).

