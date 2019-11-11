Tyson Fury ready to turn his back on the UK, embrace America

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury has declared he is willing to turn his back on the UK after claiming his home country has not treated him well.

The 31-year-old self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ has fought his past three bouts in the US after making his American debut at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden against Steve Cunningham six years ago.

Fury hasn’t fought in the UK since outpointing Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park in Belfast in August last year, setting up his December clash with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Despite being forced to settle for a draw against Wilder, Fury’s stock rose stateside and he has fought twice in Las Vegas against subpar opponents since.

“They [the UK] had their chance,” said Fury 29-0-1 (20) in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“They didn’t treat me well. Over here [USA], I get treated like a superstar.”

Fans who are holding out for a big all-British dust-up between Fury and former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on home soil may be waiting a long time, despite promoter Frank Warren telling talkSPORT last year that it’s the biggest fight in boxing.

“The winner of this fight, which I hope and believe will be Tyson, should be in the ring [with Joshua] to find out who is the best,” Warren said.

“That’s what should happen.

“Ali, Frazier and Foreman, they all fought each other – the best fight the best.

“Barry Hearn has said Anthony Joshua is the number one, some people think it’s Wilder and some people think it’s Tyson.

“The only way you’re going to find out is to let them all face off against each other – then we’ll have a true champion.

“The fans are the people who pay and they want to see the best and it should be the best fighting the best, not when some guy is old and washed up, when they are at their peak, and these three guys are at their peak.

“If it’s Tyson [who eventually faces Joshua for a title showdown] I don’t think there will be a venue big enough.

“I genuinely think it could be one of the biggest sporting events since England won the World Cup – everyone will want to watch it.

“So let’s get it on!”

