Andy Ruiz Jr expects different version of Anthony Joshua in rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) expects Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) to try to box him from the outside in their rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

It comes after Joshua lost his IBF, WBA and WBO world titles in a boilover to the Mexican-American at Madison Square Garden in June when the 30-year-old Brit surprisingly chose to trade on the inside – with disastrous results.

Joshua found himself on the canvas four times during the bout before surrendering his world championships in the seventh round.

See Also

Ruiz Jr doesn’t expect him to make the same mistake again.

“I think he’s going to try box me around and use the jab a little bit,” the 30-year-old said to The Express.

“I don’t think he’s going to try, how can I say this, go head-to-head with me. But if he does, even better.”

Ruiz Jr remains confident that he can adapt to any changes Joshua attempts to make and comes away from Saudi Arabia with his world championship still intact.

“But we’ve been working on different styles. Everyone has plan until they get hit. And on December 7, we’re going to stick to our gamelan,” Ruiz Jr continued.

Joshua, meanwhile, is looking forward to the opportunity to wrest the world titles back and silence his critics.

“I feel I was up against the good challenger at the time. And as I mentioned I was only champion until June 1.

“And as Andy’s champion right now, that will last until December 7. Until he has to put his titles in the air and two warriors go to war and the best man walks out victorious. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.