Blue Chip Prospects Richard Medina and Hector Coronado Return This Saturday in San Antonio TX

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated blue-chip prospects, featherweight Richard Medina (5-0, 4 KO), and welterweight Hector Coronado (3-0, 2 KOs), will both be in action this Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the San Antonio Event Center. The card titled “Return of The Champ” is being promoted by TMB & PRB Entertainment and will feature former world champion, John Michael Johnson (31-10, 23 KOs) versus Omar Castillo (5-1, 2 KOs) in a 6-round super featherweight main event.

The 19-year old Medina, who is a native of San Antonio, TX, is looking to impress his hometown fans with a spectacular performance as he will be fighting in the 6-round co-main event. Medina will face veteran Guadalupe Perez (2-23) of Garland, TX.

“I’m very happy with my how my career is going,” said Media. “My promoter TMB & PRB Entertainment have been keeping me busy. Rick Morones and Alex Draghici are doing a fantastic job getting me fights. I appreciate everyone on my team for all their hard work, including my manager Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. Together I have a solid team behind me and I’m ready to put on another great performance in front of my family and friends.”

See Also

Coronado, who resides in Del Rio, TX, will be making his third appearance of 2019. The 23-year old is coming off a unanimous decision victory, where he went the distance for the first time in his career. Coronado will face Raul Hinojosa, who will be making his pro debut.

“I’m looking to come out strong from the opening round,” said Coronado. “I don’t know much about my opponent except that he’s making his pro debut. I’m going to let my hands go and see what transpires from there. I know I have the proper skills to adjust if I have to. In addition, I’m looking to steel the show with a powerful knockout.”

“Both Medina and Coronado have the talent to go far in this sport,” said Greg Hannely, president of Prince Ranch Boxing, who manages both fighters. “These kids work very hard and I’m happy to see they are staying busy. I want them to finish 2019 with strong performances. Next year we will step up in competition and look to capture a regional belt.”

“We have another great show in place here in San Antonio and the Event Center,” said Rick Morones, of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “Medina and Coronado are fan favorites because they always come to fight and put on a show. Boxing in San Antonio is alive and well. I’m expecting another sold out show so fans should get their tickets now as we only have a small amount of tickets left.”

“With each show we promote the crowds are getting bigger and bigger,” said Alex Draghici, of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “Medina brings a big fan base, as does Coronado. Both bring a lot excitement to the ring. We are gaining momentum and this Saturday will be another great event.”

“Return of The Champ” takes place at the San Antonio Event Center on November 16, 2019. Tickets priced $30 General Admission, $90 Ringside, $900 VIP Tables are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (210) 449- 5599 or (210) 322-9974. The San Antonio Event Center is located at 8111 Meadow Leaf, San Antonio, TX 78227. Doors open at 6:00 PM, first bell at 7:30 PM.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.