Deontay Wilder promises to beat down Luis Ortiz after dirty fighter comments

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 41-0-1 (40) has promised to deliver a beatdown to Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-1 (26) after the challenger labelled him a dirty fighter ahead of their rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23.

Ortiz claim their first fight in March last year – which he eventually lost by 10th round stoppage – was marred by illegal tactics from the champion.

“You know I have never heard of that, so I think that he is being sarcastic. Only thing that’s criminal is me hitting people with the right hand and almost killing them. That’s the only thing I can go with,” Wilder said during a media conference call.

“As far as in the ring I don’t know what can be criticized. I would love to know myself to be honest.

“I want to know that because if it’s something to tear me down or something like that, then that will make me even more motivated towards Ortiz if he’s trying to try to tear me down after I have blessed him twice.

“I would love to know what he meant by that. That could be good for raising my blood and make me want to even more hurt him more than what I want to do now… So I need that clarified or I’m going to take this the wrong way and I’m really going to want to beat him down.”

In the first fight Wilder was badly buzzed in the seventh round before regrouping to score a late-round stoppage.

“The seventh round was an amazing time for me. It allowed me to see what I’m really made of. It allowed the world to see what type of champion and a true champion that they have in America and he has been here,” he said.

“With that seventh round being under the conditions that I was under, I was very proud of myself to be able to handle those situations. To be able to go into the fire like that for one, plus just taking the fight going in to the fire like that with a flu. You know proper protocol is to cancel that and wait to a later date until you are healthy.

“But being me, I’m a hard-headed. I always do things that many boxers don’t do and I think that’s part of wanting my legacy to be different from the rest. I don’t want the same old, I want to be different. That’s why I do the things that I do.”

