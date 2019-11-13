Dereck Chisora facing retirement if he fights Oleksandr Usyk

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight gatekeeper Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) will be retired by Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) if the two end up fighting.

That’s the word from David Higgins, the manager of former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20).

Chisora was scheduled to face Parker last month but the Kiwi was forced to withdraw from the bout after falling ill following a spider bite. The 35-year-old veteran would go on to stop late replacement David Price in four rounds.

See Also

This week it was revealed that the British heavyweight would be targeting Usyk, with Chisora’s manager David Haye saying the fight “makes sense”.

Not surprisingly, Higgins disagrees.

“Don’t play games with Chisora’s head, don’t play games for two years with the British public, don’t play games with Eddie Hearn, who has always done right by everyone. Stick to your word both of you and give the fans what they want,” Higgins told Sky Sports.

“Stop running away, trying to take another option because you think there might be a little bit more money. Chisora would probably lose to Usyk. He might make a little bit more money, but that’s like a retirement fight. When you take a fight you know you’re going to lose, for a bit more money, you’re basically saying ‘I’m retiring.’

“My message is – if Chisora and Haye choose to go with Usyk, they are putting up a white flag. Chisora is saying ‘I’m finished with boxing and I just want to take the money.’

“But if Chisora is serious, he’ll deliver what he’s been crowing about. He’ll fight Parker. He says he can beat Parker, then he can fight Usyk anyway.

“I think the fans are smart enough to see through Haye’s manoeuvring, his rhetoric, his Machiavellian posturing, and I feel a bit sorry for Eddie Hearn in all of this, because he’s putting on the big shows that people want to see.”

Parker is expected to return to the ring in February or March and is keen to reschedule the Chisora bout.

“If Parker wants to fight Chisora he will,” said Higgins. “He’s willing, ready, able and he’s now even more keen to knock him out than he was before.

“If Haye and politics get in the way, and if Chisora wants to go and take a loss to Usyk, which he would, then Parker will fight someone else, and it will be whoever is put in front of him.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.