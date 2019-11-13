Luis Ortiz labels Deontay Wilder a dirty fighter, wants all-Latin unification with Andy Ruiz Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-1 (26) has labelled WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 41-01 (40) a dirty fighter ahead of their rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23.

The 40-year-old Cuban said the first fight, which he eventually lost by 10th round stoppage, was marred by Wilder’s illegal tactics.

“I don’t necessarily see anything that could have been done differently on my part. I think that some of the things that Wilder did and the antics that Wilder does could be dealt with differently this time around, the illegal things,” Ortiz said in a conference call with the media.

“Blows that he throws with the inside of his fists, punching down from the top of the head down and all kinds of craziness that he does, which makes it very difficult to get settled in any fight and quite frankly should be illegal and borderline criminal.

“You absolutely never know what Wilder is going to do as far as how he approaches his fights. But one thing for sure is that both mentally and physically I’m at my best and prepared. So he can bring whatever he is going to bring. No problem.”

In the first fight in March last year, Ortiz almost sprang the upset when he had Wilder hurt in the seventh round.

“As soon as I made the connection and hurt him and I saw him where he was and I knew I was going to finish him and that the fight was over basically,” he said. “I haven’t had any other situation like that where I hadn’t gotten a knockout in a scenario like that. So it’s just a matter of putting some punches together and winning this fight.

“I don’t really remember which punch it was. It’s just like a flash it was probably the right hook that did the damage but after that I can’t remember what was doing more damage or not.”

Ortiz insisted the fight against Wilder isn’t personal and that his primary motivation is to avenge his loss and gain a world championship belt.

“I have absolutely nothing personal towards Deontay,” he said. “I respect him as a man, father, human being and that’s got nothing to do with nothing. It’s all about being a world champion, coronating myself that night on the 23rd, achieving my goal since I was 10 years old.

The prospect of an all-Latin heavyweight unification fight with Andy Ruiz Jr – providing he successfully defends his IBF, WBA and WBO championships against Anthony Joshua next month – is of great interest to Ortiz.

“I would be ecstatic to have a unification battle period and even more ecstatic if it were between two Latin fighters,” he said. “As far as Ruiz winning or not, I’m not 100% sure on which way it goes but I would like to see him come out the victor once again.”

