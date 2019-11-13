Nathan Heaney Plans To Paint The Town Red and White

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Nathan Heaney plans to paint the town red when he descends on the Arena Birmingham for his next encounter…….with a little bit of white thrown in for good measure!

The Staffordshire pugilist features on Frank Warren’s next big dust up in the Second City on Saturday, November 30 and promises his Stoke contingent will be attending in large numbers to support his six round contest against Tamworth’s Kelcie Ball.

Stoke City fanatic Nathan, 30, grew up on the terraces at the Britannia Stadium and is regularly supported in the ring by his fellow Potters. He says Birmingham will see just how popular he is on fight night.

“I’ve been a Stokie all my life,” he explained. “I actually live on Stanley Matthews Way and can walk out of my front door and cross the road to the stadium! I go to all the games home and away and everyone knows I’m a mad Potters fan and a boxer!

“Everyone in Stoke is a City fan anyway unless your parents mess up and then you’re Vale,” he joked.

“Birmingham is really going to see and hear my support on the night and there will be coach loads of us!

“I’ll be making the arena a sea of red and white if I have my way and no one will be able to ignore the noise when my fans break out into a chorus of the Potters’ anthem, Delilah!”

Heaney first climbed into the ring as a nine-year-old eager to impress his dad Joe and had his first proper contest at the age of 11. The dream, he says, to do well has never been more alive and his aspirations to follow his favourite middleweights are now his driving force.

“I fought all my life until I reached 26 and then I decided to retire,” he said. “I’d had a daughter Ava with my partner Louise Martin and took time out for the family but then it dawned on me this would be my only chance to go pro so as soon as she was three I stepped back into the ring and started fighting again.

“I grew up watching Prince Naseem Hamed and Joe Calzaghe and they are who I always wanted to emulate,” he explained.

“These days it’s Chavez and Golovkin I’m inspired by. I watch hours and hours of videos of their fights online to pick up tips and watch how they win on the canvas. I know I have a long way to go but I’m only 30 I’ve still time.

“I want my daughter to grow up and be proud of her dad and I want all of Stoke to be proud of me too.”

Tickets are available from Nathan direct or here:

https://www.theticketfactory.com/tickets/events/midlands-mayhem/

