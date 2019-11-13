Tyson Fury planning six week training camp for Deontay Wilder rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury claims he won’t start training camp for his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder until six weeks before their February 22 bout.

Wilder is scheduled to face Luis Ortiz in a rematch on November 23, while Fury has been recovering since suffering some nasty cuts that required 40 stitches in his hard-fought points win over Otto Wallin in September.

“I’m nowhere near camp,” Fury told BT Sport.

Fury has confirmed he expects to be fully healed by December 15 but he will enjoy a quiet Christmas with his family before heading into camp.

“I think we’re going to Barbados, I’m not sure,” he joked. “Wherever my dad wants to take us, that’s where we’re going.”

Wilder, who fought Fury to a draw in Los Angeles last December, recently claimed the Brit was running from him.

The comments didn’t sit well with the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’, who replied in a video directed at his rival.

“This is a message to address Deontay Wilder’s recent comments on how I don’t want to fight him,” Fury said.

“Oh, how afraid of him I am.

“If I was afraid of you, I wouldn’t have fought you after having three years out of the ring and beaten you in your own country, but you had to rob me and give me a draw.

“I don’t know why on Earth you think I’m bothered about you. Just get through your fight with Ortiz, do your own thing and stop using my name for relevance.

“You should be on 20 per cent (for our rematch), but you’re not and I’m giving you a fair share because I’m a fair man.

“I don’t ask for anything in this world, I work hard for everything.

“The thing is with you Wilder, crack on with your own business and I’ll see you February 22 to finish what I started. This time you’re going to get smashed, you big bum dosser.”

