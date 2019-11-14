Capital Showdown – Press Conference Quotes And Photos

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Katharina Thanderz (12-0, 2 KOs) came face-to-face with her opponent Danila Ramos (8-1, 1 KO) for the first time at a press conference today in Oslo ahead of their interim WBC World Super Featherweight title fight on Saturday night.

Thanderz, a former European and WBC International Champion, headlines a stacked card at the Ekeberghallen as she challenges for her first World title, while Norway’s number one male boxer Kai Robin Havnaa (15-0, 3 KOs) takes on Mariano Angel Gudino (13-3, 8 KOs) in a crunch cruiserweight clash.

“I feel great. I can’t wait until Saturday,” said Thanderz. “I’ve had a great camp with really hard training. Some days I was completely exhausted but that’s what you have to do to win a fight like this. I have lots of friends and family coming on Saturday so I’m really happy about that. I’m not sure what’s going to happen but I know that I’m going to give it all. This is a big chance for me to realize my dream and win my first World title.”

See Also

“I’m very happy to be here,” said Ramos. “Norway is beautiful and it’s the first time I’ve ever seen snow. I feel like I’m already the champ. I didn’t take my belt home to Brazil last time, but there is no way that’s happening again. I’m certain I will win. Come to the fight or watch on TV, I will put in a sensational performance and you will see a new champion on Saturday!”

“It’s a tough fight for both girls and both fighters are here to win,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “It’s a massive night for Norway. Boxing is growing sport over here. It’s been illegal for many years and there have been lots of restrictions, so I’m just happy to put on this great fight night. If Katharina wins then I think there will be a new Norwegian national hero and there will be some very big fights to be made, people like: Terri Harper, Eva Wahlstrom and other big names.”

“I’m happy to be here in Norway,” said Gudino, who comes in as a late replacement for Al Sands. “Havnaa is in trouble. He will see what it is like to fight a real warrior. I’ve come here to fight and I’ve come here to win. I’ve not come here for a holiday. I give the same importance to every fight I have. It doesn’t matter where it is or who it is against. I know Havnaa is a good fighter. He is a big opponent for me, but I’m ready for a war!”

“I can’t wait to get into the ring on Saturday night,” said Havnaa. “I’ve had a late change of opponent before so I’m used to this and I’m not going to let it affect me. My opponent looks fit and strong. I know he is coming here to fight and I will be prepared to face my best opponent yet. He’s says that he’s going to make it war so I’m expecting a war. Let’s go to war!”

“Kai’s had a late replacement. I gave him a list of three fighters and he’s picked the hardest one,” says Sauerland. “I really like his attitude and fingers crossed it doesn’t backfire. I expect a very good, tough fight. It’s going to be a great crowd and we are building something special here in Norway.

“The name Havnaa is synonymous with boxing in Norway. It’s a huge name here. His dad was a World Champion and now Kai is following in his footsteps and emulating his success. He’s the biggest star in boxing in Norway at the moment. He’s taking over and now he needs to produce the goods in the ring.”

Katharina Thanderz headlines a huge show at the historic Ekeberghallen as she faces Danila Ramos for the interim WBC Female World Super Featherweight crown, while Kai Robin Havnaa looks to bolster his World title claim in a crunch cruiserweight clash with Mariano Angel Gudino, and top talents Kevin Melhus, Alexander Hagen, Bernard Torres and Kent Erik Baadstad complete an action-packed card in the Norwegian capital.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.no. All the action will be available to watch live across Viasat 4, Viasport + and Viaplay in Norway.

Read more articles about: katherina thanderz

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.