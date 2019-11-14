Elton Dharry insists he can upset Andrew Moloney

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA number five super flyweight Elton Dharry 24-5-1 (14) is confident of springing the upset when he meets WBA number one contender Andrew ‘The Monster’ Moloney 20-0 (13) at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia tonight.

The 33-year-old Guyana-native will battle the undefeated Australian for the vacant WBA interim 115-pound title.

“I’ve trained and worked hard a really long time, so, for me, it doesn’t matter where this fight is being held,” Dharry said.

“Traveling here wasn’t a problem. This is for a world title and that’s what I want. I do recognize it as my biggest fight, but I’m treating it as just another fight, and he’s just another opponent to me. That’s how I see it.

“I came here because I believe I can win this fight. It’s the reason I travelled 30-plus hours to get here.

“I don’t predict my fights; I just go in the ring prepared for whatever style. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.

“His style doesn’t really mean anything to me. I’m here to win!”

Dharry’s professional career got off to an inauspicious start, going 3-5-1 in his first eight fights, but he has remained undefeated for the past 10 years.

Moloney, 28, knocked out Miguel Gonzalez in eight rounds Chile in March in a WBA world title eliminator.

“I’ve watched a few of his fights a few times with my trainer,” Moloney told SportingNews.

“He’s experienced and hasn’t lost in 10 years, but I’ve got a good understanding of what he’s going to bring.

“I believe I’ve got what it takes to beat and I’m confident I’ll do that.”

Rob Diaz of Havoc Boxing Promotions is confident Dharry can overcome the talented Moloney.

“We’re extremely excited about this opportunity,” he said.

“Elton’s head trainer, Martin Gonzalez, has put together a masterful plan. We have no doubt Elton will execute and bring the championship back to Brooklyn.”

