Andy Ruiz Jr says all the pressure is on Anthony Joshua ahead of Saudi Arabia clash

IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) believes all the pressure is on Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) ahead of their rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

The 30-year-old Mexican-American sensationally wrested the unified heavyweight championship from Joshua with a seventh-round knockout of Joshua at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden in June.

“I think right now he’s pressured, he’s more focused on getting the belts back,” Ruiz told iFL TV.

“I think he’s worried about getting the belts back. But I think he’s in it to win it. He wouldn’t have picked this fight for nothing.

“Hopefully he brings it December 7 because I’m going to do whatever it takes to retain those belts and bring them back over here.”

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) – who will defend the green belt against Luis Ortiz in a rematch in Las Vegas this weekend – will be rooting for Ruiz Jr to win the fight.

“With Joshua, we tried many times to get that fight unfold and make a dream fight happen, you know for the fans to unify the division,” Wilder said.

“To have one champion, one face, one name. As you can see that was a long process, a process where we had different markers being stretched.

“Once we completed, we had to do something else, we had to do this, we had to do that. It was a lot.

“This is a gladiator’s sport, this is a man’s sport and I’m a grown man and I don’t have time for games.

“Being that Ruiz is under the same stable as I, a much easier fight to make, and I think an even more exciting fight as well.”

