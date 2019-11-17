Jason Moloney destroys Dixon Flores in two rounds as he closes in on world title shot

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Bantamweight contender Jason ‘The Smooth One’ Moloney 20-1 (17) retained his WBA Oceania title with a second-round knockout of Nicaraguan Dixon Flores 16-7-3 (5) at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Friday night.

Moloney, 28, started fast and had Flores on the canvas in the opening round of their 10-round bout courtesy of big right hand.

The finish came at 1:26 of the second frame when Moloney landed a brutal left rip that left Flores rolling on the canvas in pain.

Moloney, who entered the fight ranked WBA number three while Flores was the number nine contender with the Panama-based sanctioning body, is chasing another world title shot after dropping a split decision to then-IBF 118-pound boss Emmanuel Rodriguez in the opening round of the World Boxing Super Series in October last year.

The Melbourne born contender who now fights out of Kingscliff on the New South Wales north coast is ranked in the top five of all four of the major sanctioning bodies.

Moloney said he wanted to “put on a show” and reiterated his desire to become world champion at the same time as his twin brother Andrew, who stopped Elton Dharry after eight frames in their super flyweight bout in the headline fight on the same card.

“I’m aiming for a world title and hopefully both of us will be Australia’s world champions next year and put Australian boxing back on the map,” he said.

