Leo Santa Cruz gunning for fourth world championship

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 36-1-1 (19) is aiming to become a four-division world champion when he takes on Miguel ‘El Michoacano’ Flores 24-2 (12) for the WBA super featherweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

The fight will be the co-feature to the WBC heavyweight title clash between champion Deontay Wilder and challenger Lui Ortiz.

“I’m excited to be back. I know that Miguel Flores is going to bring everything,” Leo Santa Cruz told Fightnews. “I think I have more to lose in this fight. I won’t let him beat me.

See Also

“It’s a great to be part of this card. I know the Wilder-Ortiz fight will be a good one. Either of those guys can knock each other out and so can we.

“I’ve trained really hard and I want that fourth world title. This preparation was great. I’m good with the weight already. I have worked more on power for this camp because I’m moving up in weight for this fight.

“I’m expecting bigger punches at this weight. I’ve been sparring bigger guys for this fight that are 147 and 150 pounds with all types of styles. Sparring partners that are also similar to Miguel Flores.”

The 31-year-old Mexican, who won his first world championship at bantamweight seven years ago, know he will have his work cut out for him against Flores.

“Miguel Flores is a tough fighter. I know he will come to fight. He throws a lot of punches and works the body really good. It will be a tough fight,” Santa Cruz said.

“This is his first time fighting for a world title so I know he is coming to this fight really hungry. He has nothing to lose.

“I’ll be fighting for my fourth world title in my fourth weight. l have been working really hard to win that fourth world title. I want to win another title for my legacy.”

If successful on Saturday night, Santa Cruz wants to take on the best names in the division.

“Hopefully we win this fight and win the title. Then I can go look for a unification bout against [Gervonta] Tank Davis. I think he can go back down in weight. I could even go up to 135 to fight him,” Santa Cruz said.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.