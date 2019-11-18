Manny Pacquiao to face Garcia or Garcia in the spring

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) is expected to defend his world title against either Mikey or Danny Garcia in the new year.

The 40-year-old eight division world champion recorded impressive victories over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman in 2019.

Senator Pacquiao will be free from his political obligations in the spring, paving the way for his return to the ring in April or May.

Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) has not fought since his 12-round decision loss to IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence in March.

Similarly, Danny Garcia 35-2 (21) has also fought just once this year, knocking out Adrian Granados in seven rounds in April.

Mikey Garcia has long campaigned to fight Pacquiao. His uncle Peter recently told FightHype: “Whenever he doesn’t have a fight, he spars two times a week… but since two weeks ago, he’s been coming five times a week.

“My grandpa said, ‘He’s going to get a date soon. He doesn’t come on Tuesdays when he doesn’t have a fight coming up.’ It’s still in negotiations. It’s a fight that me, my dad and my grandpa like at welterweight.

“He decided last year after he fought Robert Easter, when he started calling out Errol Spence. All of us thought, ‘yeah, it’s a fight [against Pacquiao] he could take, if we could get ready for, it was a fight that he could possibly win.

“There was a fight that was not easier. I’m not saying Pacquiao is an easier fight, but it’s more easier in terms of size. He’s a smaller guy.

“He’s moved up a lot of weight. Errol’s a guy that has to cut weight. He’s a big guy at welterweight. The style is a lot more difficult.”

