Carl Frampton wants Jamel Herring in bid to become three-weight world champion

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 26-2 (15) has three words for WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10): “Bring it on”.

Herring made the first defence of his world title against Lamont Roach a little over a week ago and nominated several potential future opponents – including Frampton.

“Fresh from retaining his WBO super featherweight title, Jamel Herring has said that he wants to defend against me on St Patrick’s Day next year. Bring it on,” Frampton said in his Sunday Life column.

See Also

“First of all I’ve got to deal with Tyler McCreary in two weeks’ time in Las Vegas but all being well, if that fight was formally offered to me I would have no trouble facing Herring.

“He has stated that former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez doesn’t want to face him and neither does the WBC super featherweight king Miguel Berchelt, so he has called me out to see if I’m up for it.”

Frampton, who will face undefeated American McCreary 16-0-1 (7) at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 30, likes the idea of becoming Ireland’s first ever three-weight world champion and sees Herring as his best opportunity to achieve that.

“It’s a chance to become a three-weight world champion – the first Irish fighter to achieve such a feat – and with the right terms I wouldn’t turn it down, for sure,” Frampton continued.

“Clearly with Herring coming from New York it would be a huge fight in the Big Apple on St Patrick’s night, but I need to keep my focus on McCreary.”

Read more articles about: Carl Frampton, jamel herring

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.