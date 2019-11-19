Jake James out to impress on Contender VIP’s massive Phil Martin Trophy Final show on December 21 in Manchester

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Jake James is looking to continue his progression in the professional ranks as he returns of Contender VIP’s second installment on December 21 at Manchester’s fantastic Hilton Hotel, Deansgate.

James has made steady progress as a professional, winning his opening 6 contests with two, including his most recent outing, coming via way of stoppage. ‘The Jackal’ opened up about how he feels about the early stages of his professional career.

He said, “I’m happy with how I’ve progressed as a professional. I spent a long time in the amateurs and boxed some of the best talents in the U.K. as an amateur so making the transition to the professional ranks has been comfortable for me and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it so far.

“I feel I’m really starting to come into my own as a professional now and that could be seen in my last fight. It’s rare you see people at 5-0 fighting people with solid winning records but that’s what I did and I was able to win via stoppage so I was delighted with that performance.

“I’ve been guided really solidly so far as a pro by my manager Steve Wood and he’s got me the opportunities to fight on the amazing Contender VIP shows at the Deansgate Hilton Hotel and to be a part of such events like this for someone who’s only at the start of their pro careers is very exciting and I’m very grateful for these opportunities.”

James joins a stacked card on December 21which will also see the two finals of the Contender VIP first series at middleweight and light heavyweight with the winners taking home a substantial prize fund and the Phil Martin Trophy. Manchester native James gave his take on the upcoming Contender VIP event.

James stated, “It’s a fantastic card built around the memory of a Manchester legend in Phil Martin, so to be a part of that is something quite special. Phil Martin is still looked upon as an icon in British Boxing to this day and what Mike Le-Gallez and the team have done to create these events is something he would be very proud of.

“The show itself is top quality, full of well-matched fights so I’m excited to put on a performance worthy of this caliber of event and showing that I am going to in the hunt for titles in 2020 as that is what my aim is. I know I have to perform well here to make sure that happens.”

