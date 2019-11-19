The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Matchroom Boxing are delighted to have partnered with Boxpark to stage two official screening events for the colossal Heavyweight World title rematch between Mexico’s Andy Ruiz Jr and Britain’s Anthony Joshua taking place on Saturday December 7.

Ruiz stunned Joshua to capture his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO crowns in one of the biggest Heavyweight upsets of all time at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1. Joshua attempts to regain his World titles next month and become a two-time Heavyweight ruler after tasting defeat for the first time in his professional career on his US debut in The Big Apple.

For fans who can’t make it out to Saudi Arabia for the ‘Clash on the Dunes’, what better way to enjoy the most anticipated Heavyweight rematch in decades than with family, friends and a great atmosphere. Supported by JD Sports and StubHub – Matchroom will be staging the unmissable events at Boxpark Croydon and Boxpark Wembley.

Fight fans in attendance can expect live music, plenty of great food and drinks, as well as the chance to get hold of the official event programme. With Sky Sports in attendance and covering each screening as part of their live broadcast, these knockout events will offer the electric atmospheres we’ve come to expect from Anthony Joshua fight nights!

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing, said: “Of course, not everybody can get out to Saudi Arabia for the fight – so we wanted to create something for the fans which would be an exciting alternative. We’ve seen before the popular fan parks which come with big football tournaments and matches, and we felt that this fight is on the same level and deserved something special as ‘AJ’ bids to become a two-time World Champion and win his titles back!”

Tickets start at just £10 and will be on sale at 2.00pm on Tuesday November 19 via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk).

