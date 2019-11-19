The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Star Boxing has a thrilling card in place for its 37th edition of “Rockin’ Fights” at The Paramount, set to take place on Saturday, November 23. The main event is a much-anticipated grudge rematch as the WBC FECARBOX and ABO Intercontinental champion, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (18-2-1 7KO’s) puts his titles on the line against Huntington’s hometown hero, JOHNNY “HITMAN” HERNANDEZ (10-4 1KO). The exciting main event is supported by a stellar international co-feature and a fantastic undercard.

The 10-round co-feature bout spotlights two international rising cruiserweights, Italian, SIMONE “TYSON” FEDERICI (15-2-1 7KO’S) against Albanian, STIVENS “SUPERMAN” BUJAJ (17-2-1 11KO’s) for the WBC Continental America’s Title. Federici, a former Italian National champion and IBF Mediterranean cruiserweight champion will be making his second appearance at The Paramount. Bujaj, who is no stranger to title fights, is a former WBC USNBC and USA New York State Cruiserweight champion. The winner will see a large increase in their cruiserweight world rankings as both fighters know a win will catapult them into a big fight in 2020.

The undercard features six undefeated fighters, in what is bound to kick off the show with flair. In a battle of the undefeated, 2013 New York Golden Gloves Champion and now undefeated professional, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (4-0 1KO)will take on Title Boxing National Champion, and undefeated professional, DASHAUN “TOOSWEET” JOHNS (2-0 1KO). Both Vargas and Johns have fought all of their professional bouts at The Paramount. This special attraction is a scheduled 6-round welterweight bout.

JUSTICE “LIL NASTY” BLAND (Brooklyn, NY 1-0) makes his return to The Paramount on November 23, when he takes on DASWSHAQUAN “THE DRAGON” THOMAS (Mt. Vernon, NY) who will be making his pro-debut. Bland earned his first professional victory at “Rockin’ Fights” 35 in July with a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Castillo. Opening the night will be Red Bank, NJ native, SALEEM “BAD DREAM” KELLY (2-0 1KO). A New Jersey amateur standout, Kelly has won the New Jersey state title, New Jersey Golden and Diamond Gloves and was ranked as high as 4th in the country. Kelly will be facing GEORGE GETHERS (Jersey City, NY 0-1) in a 4 round super welterweight bout.

Also on the undercard is JAHVEL JOSEPH (New York, NY 1-0) who faces off with CURL “KING CURL” AITCHESON (Mt. Vernon, NY, pro debut) in a 4 round super middleweight bout.

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about the “Rockin’ Fights” card, “The Gonzalez-Hernandez rematch has a lot of buzz surrounding it, and with a great co-feature and undercard like this, fans are in for a real treat come November 23. We are pleased to add an international flair to “Rockin’ Fights” with Simone Federici and Stivens Bujaj fighting for the WBC Continental America’s title. Alex Vargas always brings a great crowd and will be in a real tough matchup with fellow, undefeated New York fighter, Dashaun Johns, who is also a fan favorite and ticket-seller. Overall, I foresee this as being a great card that you will not want to miss.”

“Rockin’ Fights” 37 is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing on a thrilling night of fights from The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island, featuring a WBC title doubleheader.

