Anthony Joshua: “When I beat Andy Ruiz Jr, I want everyone to bow to me”

Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) has promised to show how great he in when he faces the only man to beat him Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Joshua will be aiming to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO belts he relinquished to Ruiz Jr by seventh-round knockout in New York back in June.

“I’m fighting the best man in the world now,” Joshua told Sky Sports News. “I’m going to whup him, and show how great I am.

“They think he’s so great, so when I beat him, I want everybody to bow to my feet and tell me how great I am.”

Joshua said fans can expect a hungrier, more focused fighter in the rematch.

“I couldn’t beat Ruiz Jr before and get the credit I deserved,” he said.

“You saw me in the ring [before the fight] – I wasn’t fighting King Kong, was I? [I didn’t have] that mindset.

“Apparently I’m fighting the quickest hands and the best fighter in the division. So once I beat him I want everybody to bow to me.”

Earlier this week Ruiz Jr taunted Joshua, saying he was never troubled by his punches even when he hit the deck in the third round. Those comments seemed to have fired up Joshua.

“That was a lucky shot for him, too,” Ruiz Jr said to Sky Sports. “I got lazy. It was a punch in the blink of an eye. I thought: ‘what just happened?’

“I wasn’t that hurt because I wasn’t wobbling. I still had the will and the fire inside of me.”

Joshua insists he is confident rather than arrogant leading into the rematch.

“Take competition away from being humble. Being humble is about me respecting you as a person or respecting a lady on a bus by standing up and giving her my seat. That’s humble,” Joshua said.

“When you talk about competition, people understand and respect that you have to carry a sense of fire in your belly. It’s not arrogance, it’s confidence.

“I’m confident that I know what I need to do now, and I’ve prepared to the best of my capability to go out and perform. Performance leads to the win.”

Joshua says the loss at Madison Square Garden, where he was on the canvas a total of four times, has only improved him as a fighter, teaching him greater control.

“My body is in pain. I know how to fight, I know how to box,” Joshua said. “That’s a good place to be in – when you don’t second-guess yourself. You go into a boxing ring without questioning yourself. I feel like I can control myself, and I have learned.

“In the first fight when I put him down, maybe I should have controlled myself more.

“The blessing is that, out of such adversity, such great opportunity has come to right my wrong and become a two-time heavyweight champion. To prove to the world – no, not to the world; to prove to myself – that the changes I wanted to make will pay off. That’s a good place to be in.”

