Bare-chested Deontay Wilder promises to knockout Luis Ortiz in double-quick time

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 41-0-1 (40) cut an impressive figure as he arrived in Las Vegas ahead of his rematch with Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-1 (26) at the MGM Grand this Saturday night.

The 34-year-old American power-puncher will meet Ortiz for the second time 18 months after he was rocked by the 40-year-old Cuban in the seventh round before stopping him in the 10th.

Wilder, who arrived bare-chested in Sin City wearing an open fur coat and chains, promised to finish off Ortiz in double-quick time.

“We’re all here to see what’s going to happen on Saturday night,” he said.

“Even though I knocked Ortiz out the first time, it was an amazing fight. That was the fight that I was challenged the most during. I understand why none of the other heavyweights want to fight Ortiz.

“He’s very dangerous and I blessed him with a second chance.

“Fans always get their money’s worth when I’m on the big stage because people know what I’m able to do to another human being inside of that ring. I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

Ortiz has strung together three wins since his lone career loss to Wilder and remains confident of upsetting the odds.

“Deontay Wilder is a throwback fighter like me, and we both want to fight the best,” he said.

“I believe I’m the best and that’s why I’m getting this rematch. I’m focused on this fight and this fight only and doing everything to have my hand raised Saturday night.

“My life has changed tremendously and for the better since I came to the United States from Cuba.

“Being in the US has allowed me to focus on my two dreams, finding a cure for my daughter’s disease and becoming heavyweight champion of the world. That’s always been my mission.”

