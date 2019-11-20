Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Boxing Body Types

Boxing is a very physically draining sport. That is why there are specific body types that can partake in it. While everyone can be a boxer, you need to make sure that you put in the hours as well as the training to be able to make it in the field. In this particular article we will look at the body types that are most ideal to make it in the boxing arena.

Tall and Athletic

In general, a boxer who is taller and more athletic than their opponents have a better chance of winning. Being the taller boxer, if you can establish your left jab, they can easily set the pace of the fight.

When boxing, the left is one most important punch as it can easily stun the opponent. Furthermore, landing a crisp left jab cleanly can easily allow you get in a series of more punches. And being the taller one, with an amore athletic will give you longer arms. This is turn allowing you to establish your jab, at the same time will help you to stay clear of your opponents attacks.

Muscular and Powerful

These types of boxers are those who were or are heavyweight champions. These boxers are both muscular and powerful. Such boxers are willing to allow you to give them a punch or two, but in turn you will also get a series of punches as soon as they get their chance. They are also known as swarmer’s and are relentless in their attacks. They will do whatever it in their power to knock out their opponent.

Thin and Quick

Not all boxers need to be muscular, some have been known to make it in the filed just because they were thin and quick. Because they lack the masculine aspect, they make up for in speed. And it is with their speed that they are able to dodge most of their opponents punches.

