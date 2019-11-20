Chris Eubank Jr wants Jermall Charlo after Matt Korobov

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Chris Eubank Jr 28-2 (21) wants to fight WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 29-0 (21) if he can successfully defeat Matt Korobov 28-2-1 (14) in their fight for the vacant interim WBA middleweight title at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on December 7.

The Eubank Jr versus Korobov fight will take place on the undercard of Charlo’s clash with Dennis Hogan 28-2-1 (7).

It will be the first time Eubank Jr has fought at 160-pounds in three-and-a-half years.

“When I dispatch of Korobov, Charlo is definitely the name that’s on my radar,” the 30-year-old Brit said.

“He is seen as one of the elite fighters in the middleweight division and I intend to prove that he is not on my level.

“It will be satisfying stamping my mark on the division against Charlo after I beat Korobov. I think it will be a great fight for the fans as together our styles would make for a very exciting bout.”

Southpaw Korobov, 36, lost a 12-round unanimous decision to Charlo last December by scores of 119-108, 116-112 and 116-112.

The US-based Russian believes his performance was strong enough to warrant an immediate rematch.

“I thought I deserved an immediate rematch against Charlo because many people believed I won,” Korobov said.

“I think when I defeat Eubank Jr. and win this belt, it will force Charlo to give me a rematch. We shall see.

“I only focus on one fight at a time and right now I am only focused on Chris Eubank Jr.”

