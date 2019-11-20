Limited tickets added to ‘Rockin Fights’

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

When the news dropped of a grudge title rematch between two of Long Island’s favorite fighters, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven, NY 18-2-1 7KO’s) and JOHNNY “HITMAN” HERNANDEZ (Huntington, NY 10-4 1KO), it is wihtout wonder that tickets began selling, and selling fast. All Skybar and Mezzanine seats have been SOLD OUT. Limited ringside, stage and loge seats have been added for this almost sold out event.

It was then announced that this much anticipated main event was to be accompanied by a thrilling undercard including a 10-round co-feature bout that spotlights two international rising cruiserweights, Italian, SIMONE “TYSON” FEDERICI (15-2-1 7KO’S) against Albanian, STIVENS “SUPERMAN” BUJAJ (17-2-1 11KO’s) for the WBC Continental America’s Title, as well as, a battle of undefeated New Yorker’s, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (Bellport, NY 4-0 1KO) and DASHAUN “TOOSWEET” JOHNS (Bronx, NY 2-0 1KO). Tickets began to move rapidly and have not slowed down.

“I am looking forward to another great night of Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights. We have a great card lined up and expect a capacity crowd,” said JOE DEGUARDIA, President and CEO of Star Boxing. “For those who can’t be there live, it’s great that fans across the globe can watch it on Star Boxing’s Facebook page and through the FIGHNTIGHT LIVE platform. What an excellent opportunity to show boxing fans around the world why the Paramount has become the hottest boxing venue.”

“FIGHTNIGHT LIVE stays hot as the weather turns cool here in New York City,” said MARK FRATTO, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We always love it when we can provide our hometown heroes with a global platform, and we especially love the heated opinions that always light up our comments section when New York fight fans are involved. We’re looking forward to nonstop action from bell-to-bell, in the ring and in the comments!”

If you miss out on the limited tickets left, you will be able to watch Saturday nights entire “Rockin’ Fights” card via FightNight Live on the Star Boxing facebook page: Fcebook.com/StarBoxing

“Rockin’ Fights” 37 is set to take place this Saturday night (11/23) and is nearly sold out. Do not wait any longer to get inside The Paramount to see the action! A thrilling night of fights is right around the corner, and you will not want to miss out. Purchase tickets, HERE.

Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 7:00 PM and event begins at 7:30 PM. Follow us on social media for more information @StarBoxing and join the conversation by using #RockinFights.

“Rockin’ Fights” 37 is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing on a thrilling night of fights from The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island, featuring a WBC title doubleheader.

