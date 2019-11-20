New Zealand finally gets their own Boxing awards

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The mastermind behind Gladrap youtube channel and the awards, Joshua Fernandes, came up with the idea earlier in the year. He has been talking about making the awards for a while now and wanted to make his dream a reality. New Zealand has never had an award ceremony for boxing before and he has great ambitions for the show. His aim is to make it like a local Emmy or Oscar award for boxing in New Zealand.

Josh signed Benjamin Watt to have his own talk show on youtube called “What’s what with Benji Watt”. He also appointed Benji as a producer on the awards show as he is recognised as one of the hardest boxing workers in New Zealand.

The award nominations were selected between Josh and Benji, but the decider who gets the awards will be a peoples vote. The votes opened up on the 9th of November on their new website. Votes will be closed on the 10th of december and the winners will be announced on the 22nd of December through the Gladrap Youtube channel.

See Also

WBO World women’s Light Heavyweight Champion Geovana Peres and Pro Box NZ Middleweight champion Andrei Mikhailovich, are tied equal with the most nominations with both nominated for 7 different categories. Peach Boxing gym has received the most nominations for their gym, not surprisingly with Andrei Mikhailovich and David Light in their camp.

The channel will also be having their own New Zealand Boxing Hall of Fame. The Hall of fame will be part of the awards ceremony. The Hall of fame will not only acknowledge legendary New Zealand boxers and their careers, but also acknowledge the people work hard outside the ring to support boxers including Judges, referees, promoters, announcers and more.

Make sure you check out the website to cast your vote before it closes at: https://gladrapawards.weebly.com/

Hall of Fame inductees

Daniella Smith, David Tua, Douglas Carrick Belton, Kali Meehan, Maselino Masoe, Shane Cameron

Overall boxer of the year nominations:

Andrei Mikhailovich, Bowyn Morgan, David Light, Geovana Peres, Mose Auimatagi Jnr

Male boxer of the year nominations:

Andrei Mikhailovich, Bowyn Morgan, David Light, Hemi Ahio, Joseph Parker, Joshua Francis, Junior Fa, Mose Auimatagi Jnr, Nort Beauchamp, Patrick Mailata

Female boxer of the year nominations:

Alrie Meleisea, Ashley Campbell, Baby Nansen, Gentiane Lupi, Geovana Peres, Karen Te Ruki-Pasene, Lani Daniels, Sarah Long, Tania Reid, Tessa Tualevao

Male Newcomer of the year nominations:

Alex Va, Aryk Whalley, Izic Placid, Jabe Tyler, Levi Hallett, Marcus Heywood, Raymond Polidario, Richie Hadlow, Said Salam, Viliami Liavaa, Xing Loh

Female Newcomer of the year nominations:

Dianne Beazley, Laura Woods, Talia Smith

Returning Boxer of the year nominations:

Alrie Meleisea, Bryan Donnelly, Carol Earl, Gentiane Lupi, Jordan Tai, Nikolas Charalampous, Reece Papuni

Amateur Boxer of the Year nominations:

David Nyika, Jerome Pampellone, Livai Filimaea, Troy Garton, Tasmyn Benny

Trainer of the year nominations:

Grant Arkle, John Conway, Isaac Peach, Phil Shatford, Shane Cameron, Terry Batchelor, Vasco Kovačević

Promoter of the year nominations:

Bruce Glozier, Craig Thomson, Isaac Peach, Phil Shatford, Shane Cameron

New Zealand Fight of the year nominations:

Andrei Mikhailovich vs Gunnar Jackson for Pro Box NZ title, Kiki Toa Leutele vs Julius Long, Geovana Peres vs Lani Daniels II for WBO World title, Lani Daniels vs Tessa Tualevao II for PBCNZ title, Lani Daniels vs Tessa Tualevao III for PBCNZ title.

International fight of the year nominations:

Bowyn Morgan vs Jack Asis for WBU World title, David Light vs Mark Flanagan for WBO Oriental title, Geovana Peres vs Claire Hafner for WBO World title, Junior Fa vs Dominick Guinn, Hemi Ahio vs Ali Kiydin

Knockout of the year nominations:

Andrei Mikhailovich Knocks out Nicholas Taylor, Cairo George Knocks out Tainui Enua, Hemi Ahio Knocksout Ali Kiydin, Junior Fa knocks out Newfel Ouatah, Bowyn Morgan Knocks out Jack Asis, Geovana Peres wins by Referee Stoppage, Joshua Francis Knocks out Alister Boyd, Mose Auimatagi Jnr Knocks out Ratu Dawai

Champion of the year nominations:

Andrei Mikhailovich Pro Box NZ Middleweight title, Bowyn Morgan WBU World Welterweight title, Cairo George Pro Box Pacific Super Lightweight title, David Light WBO Oriental Cruiserweight title, Geovana Peres WBO World Light Heavyweight title, Izic Placid Pro Box South Island Cruiserweight title, Mose Auimatagi Jnr OPBF Silver & WBA East West Oceania Super Middleweight titles

Referee of the year nominations:

Andrew Bell, David Craig, Ina Schuster, John Conway

Judge of the year nominations:

Benjamin Watt, Darcy Williams, Ian Scott, Ioana Schwalger, Soraya Sabetian

MC of the year nominations:

Dale Husband, Dan Hennessy, Isaac Savage, Mike Angove

Commentator of the year nominations:

Benjamin Watt, Isaac Savage, Daniella Smith, Kendall Cooper, Ina Schuster, Mike Angove

Non-boxer of the year nominations:

Benjamin Watt (Boxrec Editor, Writer, Wikipedia editor, talk show host on gladrap, Boxing judge, Commentator, Researcher with most of these done as a volunteer or paying for by himself), Calden Jamieson (Photographer), Producer Josh, Michael Clifton (Journalist)

Event of the year nominations:

Rival Sport Promotion 4th of October 2019 Skycity convention centre Geovana Peres defended her WBO World light heavyweight title, Diamonds in the ring 24th of May 2019 Barfoot & Thompson Stadium, Peach Boxing 18th May 2019 ABA Stadium David Light vs Mark Flanagan Mose Auimatagi Jnr vs Ratu Dawai Andrei Mikhailovich vs Chase Haley, IT Heavy Hitter Mike Dawes & Mike King 11th of May 2019 Barfoot & Thompson Stadium, Rapira Boxing Promotions 25th May 2019 TSB Stadium Tania Reid vs Baby Nansen Crowd in attendance:3452, Nigel Elliot 4th May 2019 Lake Karapiro Cairo George vs James Torres for Pro Box Pacific title Dianne Beazley vs Ashley Campbell Alex Va vs Graeme Dodd, Shane Cameron 30th August 2019 Eventfinda Stadium Julius Long vs Kiki Toa Leutele Joshua Francis vs Alistair Boyd Raymond Polidario vs Logan Price Alex Va vs Viliami Liavaa Marcus Heywood vs Brent Sugrue

Best looking Male Boxer of the year

Andrei Mikhailovich, Bowyn Morgan, David Light, Joshua Francis, Nort Beauchamp, Shay Brock

Best looking female boxer of the year

Alrie Meleisea, Baby Nansen, Geovana Peres, Lani Daniels, Laura Woods

Worst Cut of the year

Cairo George, Trish Vaka, David Light, Claire Hafner

Most Entertaining boxer of the Year

Andrei Mikhailovich, Cairo George, Julius Long, Obedi Maguchi, Skope Siaosi

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.