Andy Ruiz Jr predicts winner of Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz rematch

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr has tipped the winner of the WBC heavyweight title clash between champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 41-0-1 (40) and challenger Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-1 (26) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

In their first bout in March last year, Wilder overcame a tumultuous seventh-round to eventually stop Ortiz in the 10th. All three judges had Wilder up by a single point at the time.

There is a lot on the line for Wilder, 34, who is expected to rematch Tyson Fury on February 22 if successful against the 40-year-old Ortiz.

“I think Wilder’s going to win, he’s a big friend of mine,” Ruiz Jr told Premier Boxing. “I think he’s a younger and stronger fighter right now and I think he’s going to win – that’s my prediction.

“I watched the first fight between Wilder and Ortiz and I think Ortiz got him a good shot, but I think being a bit older kind of got to him. His legs got a little wobbly, he got a little tired.

“Everybody’s got a plan until they get hit, and once you get by Wilder, you’ve got to have good movement and you’ve got to pressure him.

“Like I said I think Wilder’s the younger and stronger fighter and I’m going to give the victory to Wilder. Good luck to Wilder and Ortiz.”

Earlier this week, Wilder predicted Ruiz Jr would win his rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Ruiz Jr lifted the IBF, WBA and WBO and IBO belts from Joshua when he knocked him out in seven rounds in New York in June.

“After this fight, I’m looking forward to the rematch with Fury,” Wilder said. “Then after I knock Fury out, I’m looking forward to the winner of Joshua-Ruiz.

“Hopefully it’s Ruiz because if Joshua get it, I don’t think it’s going to be unification bout.

“But if Ruiz get it [the win], being that we’re in the same stable, it’ll be an easier fight to make.

“It’ll be the one that people say we finally have a unification in the heavyweight division and it will be Deontay Wilder.”

