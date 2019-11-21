Callum Smith aiming to become undisputed champion in 2020
WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 26-0 (19) is planning to make a statement against John ‘Gorilla’ Ryder 28-4 (16) in Liverpool this Saturday night before targeting the big fights in 2020.
“That’s the plan, I believe I’m the best in the world at this weight,” Smith told Sky Sports News. “If you’ve got a belt in my weight division then you’re in my path. That’s what I want, to collect as many belts as I can. To cement myself as the best on the planet.
“Undisputed champion is something that I’ve set myself as a goal.”
The other titleholders at 168-pounds are Billy Joe Saunders with the WBO belt, Caleb Plant with the IBF version David Benavidez with the WBC crown.
Speaking of Saunders, Smith said: “We’d both prefer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin but if those fights don’t happen, then a fight between ourselves would be huge. We’re both British, both world champions, both undefeated. It is a fight that makes sense.”
An added incentive for Smith to deliver an impressive performance against Ryder is the opportunity to fight at Anfield, the 55,000-seat home of Liverpool FC.
“I’ve got to put in a performance that makes people say: ‘He is the man to take over, he is the best in the world’,” Smith said.
“I put pressure on myself, but I thrive in those situations. The bigger the situation, the bigger the fight.
“John is a good fighter but he’s not good enough to beat me.
“It’s nothing personal for me – in the ring I switch on, and I’m there to take out whoever is in the opposite corner. Unfortunately for John, that will be him.
“[I must] maximise my potential and get the fights that I’m in a position to get. I’ve got a world title so the big names should be there. I’d like to see how good I am.”
Smith added: “I try not to look past any opponent because I’ve got too much respect for them. But there’s a massive 2020 planned, I’ve got a great team to secure the big fights and venues.
“Lose this weekend, and all that disappears.”
