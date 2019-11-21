Deontay Wilder: “I only have to be perfect for one second”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 41-0-1 (40) is supremely confident ahead of his rematch with Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-1 (26) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

Speaking at the final press conference on Thursday, the 34-year-old champion said Ortiz will need to fight the perfect fight for 12 rounds while he only needs to be perfect for one second.

“I’m the best in the world and I say it with confidence. With that being said, I have to give the fans what they’re hungry for. That’s exciting fights. The heavyweight division was in a dark place, but now it’s on fire and I must keep it going,” Wilder said.

“Luis Ortiz is one of the best in the world and one of the most dangerous men in boxing. No one in the top 10 has given him an opportunity. They say he’s old, but if that’s the truth, then one of them should get in there with him.

“When I look at the landscape of the heavyweight division, this man still wasn’t getting an opportunity. It was an amazing fight the first time and I’m going to make adjustments this time. That’s what it’s all about. I will be at my best Saturday night.

“I’d rather go through difficulty in the ring than go through my whole career being perfect. What kind of legacy would I have? I want to give you something to remember me by.

“Luis Ortiz looks good, but I don’t think it’s going to matter against a fighter like me. I’m in shape 365 days a year. I come to camp in shape. The first day of camp, we were sparring. It’s always good to see my opponents in shape and prepared properly for a war. That’s all I can ask. Because they know what they’re in for when they go against me.

“This is a great card with great champions and fighters up here. What more could you ask for? Nothing more needs to be said. Now it’s time for action. I’m looking forward to giving everyone the best of me.

“We train very hard to be prepared and go to war. You already know what to expect. The hard part is the waiting. This is what it’s all about. I can’t wait for Saturday night. My opponent has to be perfect for 12 rounds, and I only have to be perfect for one second.”

