‘Golden Contract’ Weights And Running Order
DOORS OPEN – 5.30pm GMT
FIRST BELL – 6.30pm GMT
Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)
Bout 1
Super-lightweight, 6 Rounds
MAURO M GODOY, (ARG, 10st 3lb 4oz) vs. TACKIE ANNAN (GHA, 9st 12lb 4oz)
Bout 2
Super-lightweight, 4 Rounds
MARTIN McDONAGH (ENG, 9st 12lb 2oz) vs. JOSH THORNE (ENG, 9st 12lb 4oz)
Sky Sports & ESPN+ broadcasts begin 7.30pm GMT
Bout 3
Super-lightweight, 10 rounds
KIERAN GETHING (WAL, 10st) vs. JEFF OFORI (ENG, 9st 13lb 4oz)
Bout 4
Super-lightweight, 10 rounds
MOHAMED MIMOUNE (FRA, 9st 13lb 4oz) vs. DARREN SURTEES (ENG, 10st)
Bout 5
Super-lightweight, 10 rounds
MIKEY SAKYI (ENG, 9st 12lb 8oz) vs. TYRONE McKENNA (IRE, 9st 13lb 6oz)
Bout 6
Super-lightweight, 10 rounds
LOGAN YOON (USA, 9st 12lb 6oz) vs. OHARA DAVIES (ENG, 9st 13lb 8oz)
Live Float
Super-lightweight, 4 Rounds
ELLIOTT WHALE (ENG, 10st 6lb 8oz) vs. ELIGIO PALACIOS (NIC, 10st 5lb 4oz)
