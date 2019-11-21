‘Golden Contract’ Weights And Running Order

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

DOORS OPEN – 5.30pm GMT

FIRST BELL – 6.30pm GMT

Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)

Bout 1

Super-lightweight, 6 Rounds

MAURO M GODOY, (ARG, 10st 3lb 4oz) vs. TACKIE ANNAN (GHA, 9st 12lb 4oz)

Bout 2

Super-lightweight, 4 Rounds

MARTIN McDONAGH (ENG, 9st 12lb 2oz) vs. JOSH THORNE (ENG, 9st 12lb 4oz)

Sky Sports & ESPN+ broadcasts begin 7.30pm GMT

Bout 3

Super-lightweight, 10 rounds

KIERAN GETHING (WAL, 10st) vs. JEFF OFORI (ENG, 9st 13lb 4oz)

Bout 4

Super-lightweight, 10 rounds

MOHAMED MIMOUNE (FRA, 9st 13lb 4oz) vs. DARREN SURTEES (ENG, 10st)

Bout 5

Super-lightweight, 10 rounds

MIKEY SAKYI (ENG, 9st 12lb 8oz) vs. TYRONE McKENNA (IRE, 9st 13lb 6oz)

Bout 6

Super-lightweight, 10 rounds

LOGAN YOON (USA, 9st 12lb 6oz) vs. OHARA DAVIES (ENG, 9st 13lb 8oz)

Live Float

Super-lightweight, 4 Rounds

ELLIOTT WHALE (ENG, 10st 6lb 8oz) vs. ELIGIO PALACIOS (NIC, 10st 5lb 4oz)

