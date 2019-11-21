TwitterFacebook

‘Golden Contract’ Weights And Running Order

21 November 2019
skysports-golden-contract-boxing_4778279
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

DOORS OPEN – 5.30pm GMT

FIRST BELL – 6.30pm GMT

Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)

See Also

Bout 1
Super-lightweight, 6 Rounds
MAURO M GODOY, (ARG, 10st 3lb 4oz) vs. TACKIE ANNAN (GHA, 9st 12lb 4oz)

Bout 2
Super-lightweight, 4 Rounds
MARTIN McDONAGH (ENG, 9st 12lb 2oz) vs. JOSH THORNE (ENG, 9st 12lb 4oz)

Sky Sports & ESPN+ broadcasts begin 7.30pm GMT

Bout 3
Super-lightweight, 10 rounds
KIERAN GETHING (WAL, 10st) vs. JEFF OFORI (ENG, 9st 13lb 4oz)

Bout 4
Super-lightweight, 10 rounds
MOHAMED MIMOUNE (FRA, 9st 13lb 4oz) vs. DARREN SURTEES (ENG, 10st)

Bout 5
Super-lightweight, 10 rounds
MIKEY SAKYI (ENG, 9st 12lb 8oz) vs. TYRONE McKENNA (IRE, 9st 13lb 6oz)

Bout 6
Super-lightweight, 10 rounds
LOGAN YOON (USA, 9st 12lb 6oz) vs. OHARA DAVIES (ENG, 9st 13lb 8oz)

Live Float
Super-lightweight, 4 Rounds
ELLIOTT WHALE (ENG, 10st 6lb 8oz) vs. ELIGIO PALACIOS (NIC, 10st 5lb 4oz)

CLICK HERE FOR #GOLDENCONTRACT TICKETS

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal
MEDIA CONTACTS

Isaac Robinson | Head of Media Communications
i.robinson@mtkglobal.com

Sheldan Keay | Media Content Creator
s.keay@mtkglobal.com

ABOUT MTK GLOBAL

MTK Global is the world’s foremost fighter management company. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, it was founded in September 2012 by two-time European boxing champion, Matthew Macklin.

MTK Global delivers a wide range of support and services including career development, legal, media, endorsements and sponsorships to more than a hundred professional fighters. It provides boxing shows, events and training gyms in various locations worldwide: Marbella, Spain, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, United Kingdom, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sta. Catarina, Brasil and Sydney, Australia.

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US