Leo Santa Cruz warns he is hitting harder than ever at super featherweight

Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 36-1-1 (19) has warned he is hitting harder than ever at super featherweight ahead of his bid to become a four-weight world champion when he takes on Miguel Flores 24-2 (12) for the vacant WBA 130-pound title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

And the 31-year-old Mexican is expecting just to win, he’s also expecting to steal the show from the main event between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz.

“I think I’ll still throw a lot of punches at the new weight. I always train the same no matter what. My dad says that I need to be working for the whole three minutes of each round,” Santa Cruz said.