Luis Ortiz: “I wish there were no bells between rounds so we could just keep going”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World title challenger Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-1 (26) says his rematch against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 41-0-1 (40) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night will not be going the distance.

The 40-year-old US-based Cuban rocked Wilder in the seventh round of their first fight in March last year before eventually being knocked out in the 10th. Ortiz was trailing by just a single point on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

“I don’t like to lose. There were legitimate circumstances why I wasn’t at my best the first fight. It was a fatigue stoppage. I believe if I had continued, I would have gotten the knockout. It was only fatigue, but I’ve corrected that this time around, so the better man will win,” Ortiz said at the final press conference on Wednesday.

See Also

“We will show you on Saturday night how we’re going to win. When the bell rings it will be on display. But we’re always ready to adapt. Everyone will see on Saturday night.

“This will be the second world war between us. I’ve had 500 fights including my amateur fights. At heavyweight, everyone has power. Sometimes it feels like a horse is kicking you. Wilder has a lot of strength, but I’m going to show what I know and what I can do.

“Like I said before, and Deontay said too, this is not going 12 rounds. One of us is getting knocked out. I wish there were no bells between rounds so we could just keep going.

“This isn’t just Deontay fighting any other opponent. Obviously Deontay had his reasons for taking this fight. But on Saturday, I’m going to show why that was a mistake. I’m going to be the new heavyweight champion of the world.

“This is the holy grail, to be taking on the true heavyweight champion of the world. I want to be considered one of the greatest fighters ever from Cuba. I am very thankful to the trainers who I had as a child who taught me the sport.

“I definitely want to thank Deontay, and my whole team, for getting me this opportunity for a rematch. This is what life is all about. This is not going to be my last opportunity. I’m here to fight and that’s what you’ll see on Saturday night.”

Read more articles about: Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.