Miguel Flores relishing underdog status ahead of Leo Santa Cruz clash

Super featherweight contender Miguel Flores 24-2 (12) says he is ready to box or brawl when steps in the ring to face Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 36-1-1 (19) for the vacant WBA 130-pound championship at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

“Leo is a great champion but we’ve worked hard. In boxing people see the hands fly, but I’ve got ring knowledge. We’re going to offset what he does and get the victory Saturday night,” the 27-year-old Flores said.

“There’s not much left to be said. We’re ready. Leo is a great fighter and I respect his family. But when we step in that ring, I’m trying to be like [Deontay] Wilder and knock him out. Leo and I are definitely going to steal the show with an action-packed fight.

“I’m feeling great. We’ve had about a year of camps where Leo was the main focus on the radar.

“We’re calm, relaxed and ready to let it all go Saturday night. I know it’s going to be a tough fight, but we had a great camp to put on an exciting match.

“There’s going to be a little bit of everything. When you have two Mexican fighters, you just can’t help it. When you take a shot, you want to get it back. But I also know we have to remain smart and calm.

“I know his dad tells him to try to box so we know we have to be ready for that too. If he wants to box, we’re ready for a technical fight. But if he wants to brawl, I’m ready to start hooking.

“Everything is going to work for me in there. You want to work and not get hit, but I know that I can take it and give it. On Saturday night, we’re going to give it.

“We have worked a lot on trying to slow down the pace of fighters who throw a lot of punches. I’ve been a volume puncher all my life as well.

“We’re both warriors and people are underestimating me. I love it because I’m going to give them a surprise on Saturday night.”

