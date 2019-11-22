Luis Nery could be the next Manny Pacquiao, says Freddie Roach

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Exciting bantamweight Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery 30-0 (24) has the skill to knockout WBA and IBF 118-pound champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) and the ability to win world titles in up to six weight classes.

That’s the opinion of his trainer Freddie Roach.

“The first day on the mitts, I said, ‘This kid is unbelievable. What a puncher’,” said Roach to Fighthub. “He’s a real big puncher. For his weight class, he’s one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world, I feel. He can go all the way.

“There’s the Japanese fighter [Inoue] out there that the whole world is talking about, I think I’ve got the better fighter right now. I think I can take him all the way and win world titles, and multiple titles also. He’s special.”

Inoue, 26, overcame a spirited challenge from veteran Nonito Donaire to win the World Boxing Super Series and claim the Muhammad Ali Trophy on points earlier this month.

“Donaire fought a really good fight. No one expected that out of him, and he’ll be back in a big fight again, because that was a great fight for him,” said Roach.

“He did really well. He didn’t win the fight obviously. Inoue won the fight and outscored him at the end of the day. But they’re both good fighters, and that’s our future right now.

“At some point along the line we’ll end up fighting both of them, I’m sure. His speed is so much better than most of his opponents, and he has really quick hands and hits really hard, and I see him knocking out both guys to be honest with you.”

Roach believes the 24-year-old Mexican southpaw has the talent and ability to move through weight classes like his former pupil Manny Pacquiao did so successfully in the 2000s.

“I’m very confident of him, and we’ve been together for a little while in the gym. When I teach him something, he holds onto it, and grabs it with both hands,” Roach continued.

“He’s starting to outgrow the division he’s in now and he’s getting bigger and stronger. Like Manny Pacquiao, we did eight divisions. But I think we can do four to six, I feel.”

Nery, who faces former IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez 19-1 (12) on the Deontay Wilder versus Luis Ortiz undercard this Saturday night, was a little more circumspect.

“I feel the same, like three to four weight classes, I can go up,” he said.

“I think I can do it. With discipline and hard training, I can do it.

“The talent is there. I just got to bring it out.”

