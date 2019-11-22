Manny Pacquiao laughs off talk of Floyd Mayweather’s ring return

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Manny Pacquiao has responded to the news that Floyd Mayweather is preparing to return from retirement in 2020 by reaffirming he is open to a rematch.

The duo clashed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in May 2015 with Mayweather emerging victorious by unanimous decision in a bout that was billed as the ‘Fight of the Century’.

Pacquiao, 40, laughed when told of Mayweather’s planned return by Lance Pugmire of The Athletic.

See Also

“Hahahaha really?” he replied.

“I don’t know of his plan.

“But I’m just here still active and willing to fight anybody in the welterweight division.”

Pacquiao’s manager Sean Gibbons also told The Athletic: “Viva Floyd!! Let’s Go Champ”

Yesterday Mayweather posted a picture of himself on Instagram wearing the shorts he beat Canelo Alvarez in, captioning the image: “Coming out of retirement in 2020.”

Mayweather recently attended an NBA game with UFC president Dana White and posted an image of them together on Instagram along with the caption: “Dana White and I are working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.”

Earlier in the week the 42-year-old Mayweather reaffirmed his retirement and said he will only return to the ring to box in lucrative exhibition bouts.

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” he told Reuters.

“Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.

“You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career.

“I’ll still travel and do exhibitions. I make great money doing exhibitions; between $10million and $30 million.

“I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting.”

What a difference a day makes.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.