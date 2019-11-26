83-year-old Ray Rodgers enters the USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Arkansas boxing icon Ray Rodgers has successfully dealt with more cuts than most surgeons, all the way into the USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame, in which he’ll be inducted on Friday night, December 13, during a special Class of 2019 ceremony, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The HOF reception is being held in conjunction with the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing and 2019 National Championships, Dec. 7-15, at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The finals of the Olympic Trials will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino. Hall of Fame broadcaster Al Bernstein from Showtime Sports will serve as the event’s emcee for the third year in a row.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association’s third HOF class also includes three Olympic gold-medalists, “Big” George Foreman, “Smokin'” Joe Frazier and Mark Breland, as well as legendary coach Al Mitchell.

See Also

Sen. John McCainwill be posthumously presented a special Lifetime Achievement Award for his tireless work to protect boxers and elevate the sport.

There isn’t much in boxing, if anything, that Rodgers hasn’t done: boxer, official, trainer, administrator and, of course, cut man. “I’m a boxing guy,” Rodgers said in his Southern twang. “I’ve been around the block, several times. But I don’t say I’m a cut man, I’m a laceration management specialist.”

Rodgers first got into boxing when he was in the fifth grade, back in Oklahoma, where he was born. A memo was sent around that there would be a tryout for boxing held the next day at the local high school gym. His parents gave their permission to let him tryout, the first chapter of his incredible boxing career.

“From the first moment,” the charming boxing character remembered, “I was hooked. I still have the letter I received in boxing. That was in 1947 and I’m still in boxing. I’m very proud of that.”

Rodgers has worked 39 world championship fights in professional boxing, as a cut man (he only trains amateur boxers) for the likes of world champions Jermaine Taylor, Wayne McCollough and Tommy Morrison.

“It’s been beyond belief for a regular old boxing guy like me,” Rodgers said about his life in boxing. “I’ve traveled all over the world, many times, as a cut man.”

He was the first national official of both the Golden Gloves and Silver Gloves. Plus, he’s already been inducted in three Hall of Fames: Silver Gloves, Golden Gloves and Arkansas Sports HOF.

“Ray’s sacrifice to countless youth as a coach, mentor, cut man, and leader throughout the amateur boxing community is inspirational,” commented Chris Cugliari, USA Boxing Alumni Association Executive Director. “His years of service and the knowledge he has passed on to other generations is what makes him a Hall of Famer, and we look forward to honoring him in December.”

Rodgers hasn’t slowed down, despite recently celebrating his 83rd birthday. He still owns and operates Ray Rodgers Boxing Club in West Little Rock, Arkansas, in addition to serving as director of the Arkansas Golden Gloves and Mid-South Tournament, which includes Louisiana, Mississippi, Western Tennessee and Arkansas. And he’s also the vice-president of the National Golden Gloves and chairman of the National Silver Gloves.

“At my age, I’m happy to have any birthday,” Rodgers joked. “I’m hoping to live another 10-12 years, Lord willing. It’s all in the Lord’s hands; controlling the flow of blood, though, is in my hands.”

Confirmed special guests include 1988 Olympic gold medalist Andrew Maynard, three-time National AAU Coach of the Year (1972-76-77) Joe Clough, 1984 Olympic gold medalist Frank Tate and his brother Thomas, 1972 Olympian Tim Dement, 2002 National Golden Gloves champion Jaidon Codringtion, 1980 Olympic Qualifier Jackie Beard, 1981 Junior Olympics Glen Modicue, four-time National champion Eric Kelly, 1988 Eastern Olympic Qualifier champion John Scully, Obie Beard, Mark Lanton and the Stephens brothers – Donald, Anthony and Jerry.

HOW TO BECOME A MEMBER OF THE USA BOXING ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Created to champion a lifelong, mutually beneficial relations between USA Boxing and its alumni, –boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans — The Alumni Association connects generations of champions, inspiring and giving back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions, in and out of the ring.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association is open to anyone who has a love for boxing and would like to stay connected with amateur boxing. Members are granted access to a wide variety of special events host by the Alumni Association, including the USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame reception.

To join the Alumni Association, simply register at alumni@usaboxing.org for a $40.00 per year membership fee. New members will receive a T-shirt, keychain and e-wallet.

CLASS OF 2017: The charter class was headed by Muhammad Ali and Evander Holyfield, in addition to veteran coaches Roosevelt Sanders and Tom Coulter.

CLASS OF 2018: U.S. Olympic Team medalists and world (professional) champions Roy Jones, Jr., Andre Ward and Claressa Shields, as well as former USA Boxing National Director of Coaching Emanuel Steward and veteran USA Boxing official Tom Cleary.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.