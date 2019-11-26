The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation hosted its 23rd

Annual Turkey Giveaway this past Saturday at Oscar De La Hoya Ánimo Charter High School to lend a helping hand to East Los Angeles families as they celebrate Thanksgiving this year. The Foundation, along with Golden Boy fighters Joet Gonzalez, Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada, Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez, Aaron “The Silencer” McKenna, Herbert “Ace” Acevedo and Richard “Kansas Kid” Acevedo, served turkeys to hundreds of families today and distributed additional turkeys to local organizations, churches and Green Dot Public Schools.

“The Annual Turkey Giveaway is an event that is very close to my heart,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions. “Having grown up in East Los Angeles, it’s important for me to give back to my hometown this holiday season. We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to help members of the East Los Angeles community for the past 23 years, and we look forward to continuing to support local families in need.”

The event was made possible by Mission Foods, Tampico, 4Earth Farms and Sombra Apparel.

About the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation:

In 1995, Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya started his honorable Oscar De La Hoya

Foundation to help improve the quality of life for the community in his hometown of East Los Angeles. Today, with the help many partners, the foundation serves thousands of people annually. The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation supports the Oscar De La Hoya Ánimo Charter High School, the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center and the Oscar De La Hoya Labor and Delivery Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (both located at White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles) in addition to various after school programs that promotes positive lives, and protect youth from the circumstances of living in underprivileged communities.

