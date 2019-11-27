Dennis Hogan primed to upset Jermall Charlo

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian-based Irishman Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-2-1 (7) is supremely confident of wresting the WBC middleweight title from reigning champion Jermall ‘Hitman’ Charlo 29-0 (21) when the pair meet at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on December 7.

The bout will be Hogan’s second straight world title fight after dropping a disputed decision to WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 34-0 (27) in Mexico in April. Despite appearing to control much of the action with his movement and angles, the judges ruled the bout in favour of the hometown hero by scores of 114-114, 116-112 and 115-113.

Hogan, 34, announced himself on the world stage with his performance, but has struggled to get fights at 154-pounds since.

“The people close to me, and even a bit of a larger scope now, aren’t doubting me as much,” Hogan said in an interview on RTÉ Radio 1’s Sunday Sport.

“Before the Munguia fight, people were sending me messages saying, ‘best of luck, give it everything.’ Now I’m getting messages saying ‘you can do this’ from a large amount of people.

“It does feel like a bit of motivation, but I just stay true to what I feel, and what I believe. I know that when I put my mind to it, I can achieve anything.

“This is the next goal for me… being world champion.”

The disappointment of the Munguia defeat led to a period on introspection for Hogan, but boxing helped to pick him up during the down times.

“It gives you goals, it gives you a vision and a passion,” he continued.

“I can tell you that I’ve been through a couple of low points. I believe everybody has them.

“If I was going through a low point, be that anxiety or anything, when I got back to the gym and back to boxing, I found that I revamp myself, and find the light again.

“I can’t say if my lows were any worse than the average person. All I know is that it (boxing) was really good for me, it kept me going, and I’m glad that I have it in my life.”

